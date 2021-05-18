TOPANGA (CBSLA) — Topanga Elementary Charter School will reopen Wednesday after closing due to the Palisades Fire, which threatened homes in Pacific Palisades and Topanga over the weekend.
"Our school campus has been cleaned and inspected and is ready to reopen tomorrow, Wednesday, May 19th for in-person instruction," said Topanga Elementary Charter School principal Kevin Kassebaum. "Our scheduled child supervision will also resume tomorrow as previously scheduled."
The school, located at 22075 Topanga School Road, remained closed Tuesday due to air quality and safety concerns caused by the fire.
The school, located at 22075 Topanga School Road, remained closed Tuesday due to air quality and safety concerns caused by the fire.

According to Kassebaum the air quality has improved and in an abundance of caution, additional air filtration systems have been installed.
“Los Angeles Unified will continue to work closely with our public safety partners to ensure the safety and well-being of all students, families, and employees,” Kassebaum said.
The Palisades Fire was first reported at 10 p.m. on May 14 in the 1800 block of North Michael Lane, in a canyon with steep and difficult-to-reach terrain.
On Saturday, it forced the evacuation of about 500 homes in the Topanga area. On Sunday, about 100 homes in Pacific Palisades were also given an evacuation warning.
After firefighters made progress on the blaze, all evacuation orders were lifted as of Monday evening.