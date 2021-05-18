ALTADENA (CBSLA) — An increased reward of $25,000 is being offered in the deadly 2016 shooting of a 4-year-old boy in Altadena.
Salvador Esparza III of Monrovia was shot at about 10:40 p.m. on July 5 while visiting family friends in the 300 block of West Figueroa Drive.
He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
Authorities are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the shooter.
A 27-year-old man was also injured in the shooting.
Salvador was caught in the crossfire of what was believed to be a gang-related shooting and he was not believed to be the intended target, authorities said.
Anyone with additional information about the shooting is urged to call 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
