Menu
Sports
Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Raiders
Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Angels
Los Angeles Angels Of Anaheim News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Rams
Los Angeles Rams News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Kings
Los Angeles Kings News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Ducks
Anaheim Ducks News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
PGA Tour
College Sports
High School
Video
All Videos
Seen On TV
2 On Your Side
Veterans' Voices
Ppl Making A Difference
S.T.E.A.M. Series
Best Of
Best Of
Best Of Orange County
Travel
More
Travel
Podcasts
Contests
CBS+
News
All News
LA News
Local News And Video For LA, Orange County, And Southern California
Business
Consumer
Entertainment
HealthWatch
CBS2 Investigates
CBS+
Offbeat
STEAM
2 On Your Side
Latest News
'Where Do You Want Us To Go?': Frustration Continues To Grow Over Venice Encampment
A cleanup was scheduled for Tuesday morning to move some of the unhoused residents from the beachfront, prompting members of the Venice Justice Committee to come out.
LAPD Investigating Sexual Abuse Allegations Against Rapper T.I.
The couple have been accused of multiple incidents of sexual abuse and assault going back to 2005.
News Videos
People Making A Difference
Sports
All Sports
Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Raiders
Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Angels
Los Angeles Angels Of Anaheim News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Rams
Los Angeles Rams News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Kings
Los Angeles Kings News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Ducks
Anaheim Ducks News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
PGA Tour
College Sports
High School
Latest Sports
Ohtani Hits 13th Home Run, Trout Injured In Angels' Victory
Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 13th home run and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the slumping Cleveland Indians 7-4 on Monday night after star outfielder Mike Trout was injured early.
Pujols Delivers RBI In Debut, Dodgers Top Diamondbacks 3-1
Albert Pujols delivered an RBI single in his Dodgers debut, and Walker Buehler pitched seven scoreless innings of one-hit ball in Los Angeles’ 3-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.
Lakers Star Anthony Davis Purchases $32 Million Bel Air Mansion
The Lakers star recently purchased a Bel-Air mansion that was said to have closed for around $32 million.
More Chargers
Chargers
CBS+
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
'We're Pulling Out All The Stops': Jeremy Sisto & Alana De La Garza On CBS' 'FBI'
The stars of "FBI" preview tonight's new episode on CBS and share what it is like to work with Dick Wolf.
Alexander Garfin And Jordan Elsass Say 'The Dominos Will Start To Fall' In Return Of 'Superman And Lois'
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's... the return of Superman And Lois to The CW lineup tonight at 9/8c.
Jeff Bezos Is 'Fascinating' Because Of 'Inspiration, Intimidation, Invention': Author Brad Stone Talks New Book 'Amazon Unbound'
A new book from Simon & Schuster explores the rise of Amazon and how Jeff Bezos became the richest person in the world.
Pernell Walker On Showtime's 'City On A Hill': 'Grace Campbell Is Not All Bad And Not All Good'
The season 2 finale of Showtime's "City on a Hill" is this Sunday and Pernell Walker shares what fans can expect on the series starring Kevin Bacon & Aldis Hodge.
WATCH: Andrew Rannells On Season 3 Of Showtime's 'Black Monday': 'I've Really Learned A Lot From Don Cheadle'
The star of "Black Monday" previews season three and discusses what it is like to work with Don Cheadle.
'Blue Bloods' Two-Part 11th Season Finale Begins Friday, May 14th At 9:00PM
The 11th season finale of 'Blue Bloods' comes to CBS and Paramount+ on Friday, May 14th.
Video
All Videos
Seen On TV
2 On Your Side
Veterans' Voices
Ppl Making A Difference
S.T.E.A.M. Series
Videos On Demand
S.T.E.A.M.
CBSN LA On Demand
2 On Your Side
Veterans' Voices
People Making A Difference
Weather
Contests/More
Station Info
CBS2/KCAL9
Contests
Advertise
News Tips
2OnYourSide Tips
Podcasts
Podcasts
CBS LA Podcast
Have A News Tip? Let Us Know!
Seen On TV
CBSLA App
CBS+
CBSN Los Angeles
Watch Now
Report: Queen Mary Could Capsize If Urgent Repairs Aren’t Made
May 18, 2021 at 5:32 pm
Filed Under:
Long Beach
,
Queen Mary