LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered in West Los Angeles Tuesday outside of the Israeli Consulate.
The rally, organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement, scheduled from noon to 3 p.m. at 11766 Wilshire Blvd.
Video from SKY9 showed the large crowd holding signs.
The Los Angeles Police Department was monitoring the rally and said no arrests were made.
The department advised drivers to avoid Wilshire Boulevard between South Westgate Avenue and South Barrington Avenue if possible.
