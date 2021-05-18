LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities Tuesday identified the man arrested in connection with the Palisades Fire, which threatened homes in Pacific Palisades and Topanga over the weekend.
Los Angeles police confirmed to CBSLA that 48-year-old Ramon Santos Rodriguez was booked on arson charges in connection with the blaze. He is homeless, police said.
Rodriguez was taken into custody Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
The Palisades Fire was first reported at 10 p.m. on May 14 in the 1800 block of North Michael Lane, in a canyon with steep and difficult-to-reach terrain. It quickly exploded Saturday, spreading northeast. It was burning in brush that had not seen a fire in 75 years, authorities said.
On Saturday, it forced the evacuation of about 500 homes in the Topanga area. On Sunday, about 100 homes in Pacific Palisades were also given an evacuation warning.
However, firefighters made progress on the blaze, and by Monday evening, all evacuation orders were lifted.
As of late Monday, the fire had burned 1,325 acres and was 23% contained.
Rodriguez is being held on $75,000 bail.