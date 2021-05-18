LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Orange County qualified Tuesday to move into the least-restrictive yellow tier of California’s coronavirus reopening blueprint.
Moving to the yellow tier would mean a further easing of capacity restrictions at businesses, gatherings and events, both indoors and outdoors including allowing bars to reopen indoors at 25%.
Moving into the yellow tier also allows fitness centers, cardrooms, wineries and breweries will be allowed to increase indoor capacity to 50%.
Outdoor sporting venues can increase capacity to 67% and amusement parks can increase capacity from 25% to 35%.
To qualify for the yellow tier, a county must have less than 2.0 cases per 100,000 residents, and it must maintain that for two weeks.
Orange County’s adjusted average daily coronavirus case rate fell to 1.5 people per 100,000 residents, according to weekly numbers released Tuesday by the state.
The county also must also maintain an average test positivity rate for the past seven days of under 2.0% to get into the yellow tier. Orange County’s test positivity rate currently stands at 0.9%.
The county can officially enter the yellow tier Wednesday.
