SAN GABRIEL (CBSLA) — A man was fatally shot Tuesday evening in San Gabriel.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened at about 6:10 p.m. in the 500 block of West Norwood place, between Valley Boulevard and the 10 Freeway.
The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Authorities did not immediately release a suspect description or possible motive.
Anyone with information is asked the call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.