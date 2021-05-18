WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) — Three suspects were caught on camera trashing and robbing a liquor store, and attacking a clerk.
The owner of Deja Vu Liquor Store said a group of teens targeted his store in Woodland Hills three times last week.
The three teen girls allegedly stole vape pens, cigarettes and alcohol and also one of them punched the clerk in the face and threw a wine bottle at his head.
One of the suspects, according to the owner of the store, allegedly said she could get away with the crime because she’s underage.
Many store owners say they have been victimized time and time again — sometimes by the same suspects.
Detectives say because there was forced used in this robbery, the incident is being investigated as a felony regardless of the suspects’ ages.
Some law enforcement officials blame Proposition 47 for the spike in shoplifting incidents due to reduced penalties.
Thefts under $950 will be recorded as a misdemeanor that can lead to little or no jail time, depending on the case.
Anyone with information about the identity of the three suspects is asked to call the LAPD’s Topanga station at 818-756-4800.