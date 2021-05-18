LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Rapper T.I. and his wife are under investigation by Los Angeles police in the wake of numerous accusations of sexual abuse against them in multiple states.

The LAPD confirmed Monday that it is investigating T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris, and his wife Tameka Harris, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Back in March, an attorney who represents 11 alleged victims said T.I. and his wife have been accused of several incidents of sexual abuse and assault in Georgia and California, THR reported at the time. The alleged crimes occurred between 2005 and 2018.

Attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn also alleged that the couple were involved in crimes including kidnapping, false imprisonment, intimidation and harassment.

One alleged victim spoke to LAPD detectives in April regarding allegations of an assault that occurred in 2005, and a second alleged victim filed a report with similar allegations to Las Vegas police, the website Daily Beast reported.

Officer Mike Lopez of the LAPD Media Relations Division confirmed the department was investigating the rapper and Harris, but said further details could not be released due to confidentiality reasons.

T.I. and Harris provided THR with the following statement through an attorney:

“Clifford (T.I.) and Tameka Harris (Tiny) deny in the strongest possible terms these unsubstantiated and baseless allegations. We are confident that if these claims are thoroughly and fairly investigated, no charges will be forthcoming.”

Tameka Harris is a member of the multi-platinum R&B vocal group Xscape. She received a Grammy in 2000 as one of the three songwriters of 1999’s best R&B song, “No Scrubs.”

