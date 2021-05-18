PALMDALE (CBSLA) — Detectives are asking again for the public’s help in finding a woman who was last seen last summer.
Gloria Jessica Huerta was last seen in the 14700 block of east Avenue Q-14 in Palmdale on August 3, 2020.
The 27-year-old is described as a 4’11” Hispanic female, weighing 110 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
According to authorities, foul play is suspected in her disappearance.
A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to her safe return home.
She is known to frequent the Palmdale and Littlerock areas.
Anyone with additional information about Huerta’s whereabouts is urged to call 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers, 800-222-TIPS (8477).
