ALHAMBRA (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for a gunman who showed up at the front door of an Alhambra home late Monday night, asked for a woman by name and then opened fire on her when she came to the door.
The 30-year-old victim is in critical condition.
The shooting occurred at 9:48 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Benito Avenue, according to Alhambra police.
Investigators learned that the suspect knocked on the front door and asked for a woman by name. When she came to the door, he fired on her several times with a semiautomatic handgun, and then ran away, police said.
Officers responded to a 911 call to find the woman lying on the ground near the front door of the home. She was rushed to a local hospital, where she was last reported Tuesday morning to be in critical condition.
Police did not provide a possible motive for the shooting, nor did they confirm if they have identified a suspect.
The gunman was described as Hispanic, 20 to 30 years old, 6-foot-3, heavy set, wearing a black seater and blue jeans.
Anyone with information on the shooting should call Alhambra police at 626-570-5151.