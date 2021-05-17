LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Lancaster man was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the killing of a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sergeant five years ago.

Trenton Trevon Lovell, 31, was on parole Oct. 5, 2016 when he shot and killed 53-year-old Sgt. Steve Owen, who was responding to a report of a burglary in Lancaster.

Owen had responded to a report of a break-in when he confronted Lovell at gunpoint. Lovell shot the sergeant once in the head before standing over him and firing four additional shots.

A second deputy, who later arrived at the scene, shot and wounded Lovell. Lovell then tried to steal that deputy’s vehicle before fleeing on foot and breaking into a nearby home where he held two teenagers hostage for an hour.

The teens were not physically injured, and deputies took Lovell into custody after leaving the home.

Later that day, Lovell confessed to fatally shooting Owen during a videotaped interview with investigators, according to evidence presented before Lovell pleaded guilty to a first-degree murder charge.

Before the judge read the sentence, Owen’s family and friends addressed the court.

“Mercy? Screw that,” a former colleague said. “I wish the same mercy on you that you had on him.”

Owen’s daughter, Shannon, also spoke to the court and said she talked with her dad the day he died, “and hoped my words were heard by his soul.”

She told Lovell that all of his friends and family were “serving life sentences” because of his actions.

Lovell, who did not speak at the sentencing, also plead guilty to attempted first-degree murder, first-degree burglary with a person present and possession of a firearm by a felon. He also plead guilty to two counts each of first-degree residential robbery and false imprisonment by violence, the D.A.’s office said.

Prosecutors chose not to see the death penalty for Lovell, who had two prior robbery convictions from 2006 and 2009. Lovell, in his plea agreement, waived all appellate rights and acknowledged that he understood he was facing a sentence with no foreseeable chance of release.

