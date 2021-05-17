LAKE ARROWHEAD (CBSLA) – Two people survived a small plane crash near Lake Arrowhead Saturday afternoon.
The single-engine Cessna carrying two people crashed into the side of a mountain in the Cedar Glen area, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
Air traffic control lost radio contact and radar with the plane at 3:14 p.m., the FAA reports.
The San Bernardino County sheriff’s spokesperson told the The San Bernardino Sun newspaper that both the pilot and passenger were alert and able to talk to firefighters when they were transported to a local hospital.
The plane was flying from Chino to Big Bear City.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.