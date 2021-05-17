RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – The window of an SUV were shattered in a shooting on the 91 Freeway in Riverside Monday morning, the latest in string of similar shootings which have occurred on area freeways over the past few weeks.
A woman told California Highway Patrol investigators she was driving west on the 91 Freeway when she heard a loud boom and her rear window shattered near La Sierra and Magnolia avenues sometime before 6:50 a.m.
The woman continued driving until she arrived at her place of work in Buena Park, where she called 911. She was not hurt.
CHP is investigating.
Three similar shootings occurred on the 91 Freeway on Saturday night. Two took place in Anaheim and the third was in Corona.
There have now been at least 22 such shootings across the Southland since May 4, with the vast majority having occurred on the 91 Freeway. All the shooting appear to involve either BB or pellet guns.
It’s unclear if the shootings are connected. There have been no injuries or crashes caused by them.