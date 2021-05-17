LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — After being closed for over a year, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and The Richard Nixon Library & Museum announced Monday they would both reopen this month.
The Reagan Museum will finally reopen its doors to the public on Wednesday, May 26, 2021
“We couldn’t be more pleased to reopen our doors to the community,” said John Heubusch, executive director of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute. “When President Reagan opened his Library thirty years ago, I’m sure he never imagined it would be shut down for one day, let alone for 14 months. We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone back and to showcasing all that we have done to improve our visitor’s experience.”
When the Reagan Museum reopens on May 26, it will begin by operating Wednesday through Sunday each week. It will also be open for Memorial Day on May 31.
On May 22, 2021, four days before the museum reopens to the public, all Reagan Library members are welcome to visit the Reagan Library and tour the galleries.
To thank first responders and health care workers, the Reagan Library will host a “1st Responder’s Day” on Sunday, May 23, 2021.
Meanwhile, the Nixon Library’s presidential museum galleries will be open to the public on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
The Library will host a reopening ceremony on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 10:00 am.
The Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum will be open every Wednesday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets online in advance of their visit by going to ReaganLibrary.com/Tickets or Nixonfoundation.org.