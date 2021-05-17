HACIENDA HEIGHTS (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed outside a gas station in Hacienda Heights late Sunday night.
The shooting occurred outside an ampm in the 17100 block of Colima Road.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded at 11:42 p.m. to find a man dead at the scene from at least one gunshot wound. He was not immediately identified.
Two suspects, described as Hispanic males, were last seen driving west on Colima Boulevard away from the crime scene in a blue Hyundai Sonata, the sheriff’s department said.
There was no word on a motive in the shooting or whether it may have been gang related.