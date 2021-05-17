LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Long Beach has a new incentive program to encourage residents to get their COVID vaccinations.
Residents who get their coronavirus vaccine at any city-run vaccination site through Saturday will automatically be entered into a drawing to win a Nintendo Switch or a two-night stay at a local hotel, officials said Monday.READ MORE: Suspect Arrested In Palisades Fire; Evacuation Orders Lifted As Containment Grows
“We are going to continue to provide incentives and new ideas to get residents vaccinated,” Mayor Robert Garcia said. “We continue to vaccinate folks every day and these drawings are another way of reaching different populations.”
Participating hotels include Hilton Long Beach, Marriott Long Beach, Hotel Maya, Golden Sails Hotel, The Westin Long Beach, Renaissance Long Beach Hotel and Staybridge Suites Long Beach Airport.
Drawings will take place daily and winners will be notified by phone and/or email. Winning prizes can be picked up or delivered by mail.READ MORE: Monterey Park Police Shoot, Injure Person Outside Fire Station
The consent of a parent or guardian is required for those under the age of 18.
Last week, the city offered two free tickets to the Aquarium of the Pacific to anyone receiving their first COVID-19 vaccine.
As of Monday, the city, which has its own health department, had reported 53,223 cases of COVID-19 and 934 deaths since the pandemic began.MORE NEWS: Increased Monthly Child Tax Credit Payments To Start In Mid-July
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)