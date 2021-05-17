LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A former student at 96th Street Elementary is filing suit against the Los Angeles Unified School District claiming the district did not do enough to stop a first grade teacher convicted of molesting minors.
The plaintiff, identified only as Jane Doe, claims Louis Moreno, a former teacher at the elementary school, sexually violated her from 1989 to 1991.READ MORE: Lakers Star Anthony Davis Purchases $32 Million Bel Air Mansion
Back in 1993, Moreno pleaded guilty to 11 counts of sexual battery against minors under the age of 14, but the victim claims the district was aware of Moreno’s behavior and did nothing to stop it.READ MORE: Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, Richard Nixon Library & Museum To Reopen To The Public This Month
“This school district is incapable of protecting little kids,” attorney Luis Carrillo said. “This school district hires perverts who abuse, sexually abuse the little kids and leaves the kids traumatized for the rest of their lives.”
Another alleged victim has also sued the district for negligence in connection with Moreno.MORE NEWS: LAUSD Launches On-Campus Vaccination Campaign; Partnership With Amazon For Struggling Graduates
LAUSD said that it had not yet been served with the suit and does not comment on pending litigation, though it said the “safety and well-being of our students remains our top priority.”