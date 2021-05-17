RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – At least four freeway shootings happened across Southern California on Monday, the latest in a string of similar shootings that have occurred on area freeways over the past few weeks.

The window of an SUV was shattered in a shooting on the 91 Freeway in Riverside Monday morning.

A woman told California Highway Patrol investigators she was driving west on the 91 Freeway when she heard a loud boom and her rear window shattered near La Sierra and Magnolia avenues sometime before 6:50 a.m.

The woman continued driving until she arrived at her place of work in Buena Park, where she called 911.

For the second time this week, a charter bus had its windows blown out on the 91 Freeway in Cerritos on Monday morning.

A mother driving on the 605 Freeway in Norwalk was also shot at.

Later that day, on the 57 Freeway southbound, a woman driving to drop her vehicle off at a dealership to be sold said she noticed a driver in a black BMW following her before her she noticed a lout boom and a shattered window.

In another incident, CHP was writing someone a ticket and a weapon was fired at the CHP vehicle, shattering a window.

Officials are investigating.

Three similar shootings occurred on the 91 Freeway on Saturday night. Two took place in Anaheim and the third was in Corona.

There have now been at least 29 such shootings across the Southland since May 4, with the vast majority having occurred on the 91 Freeway. All the shooting appear to involve either BB or pellet guns.

It’s unclear if the shootings are connected. There have been no injuries or crashes caused by them.

Victims and witnesses should report cars with open windows if anything suspicious is seen or drivers making evasive movements toward offramps or transition roads.

Drivers are also urged to pay attention to their location and call 911 immediately if they run into any problems.