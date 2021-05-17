SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — It’s not even Memorial Day yet, and police have already made seized fireworks worth about $50,000 from one Santa Ana home.
Santa Ana police say they got a tip that illegal fireworks were being sold from a home in the 2000 block of South Oak Street. At the home, several dozen boxes of fireworks with an estimated street value of $50,000 were seized.
A probation check was completed of the residence, which resulted in the location and confiscation of a large amount of illegal fireworks with an estimated monetary street value of $50,000. pic.twitter.com/Ykob7839Ql
— SantaAnaPD (@SantaAnaPD) May 14, 2021
Officials say Friday’s bust is one of the largest they’ve made so far in advance of the Fourth of July.
A person living at the home was also determined to be on probation for attempted murder, according to police. The people living at the home were fined $1,000 and the case has been sent to the Orange County District Attorney's Office for filing consideration.
Santa Ana police are looking to crack down on illegal fireworks early this year. Anyone with information about illegal fireworks can call the Santa Ana Firework Tip Line at (714) 245-8771.