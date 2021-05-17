PASADENA (CBSLA) — The family of George Floyd joined the family of Anthony McClain, of Pasadena, who was shot by a police officer last year.
The father-of-three was shot in the back while running from officers in Pasadena in August 2020 after a car where he was a passenger was pulled over for a missing license plate.
Police said the video of the incident shows McClain holding a gun in his waistband.
A Pasadena Police Department spokesperson says an automatic handgun was recovered from the scene, but loved ones and community members want more answers about what transpired during the altercation as attorneys for McClain argue he was only holding on to his belt buckle.
Attorneys for McClain also allege that the gun recovered at the scene was planted by officers.
Ben Crump, the attorney who represented the family of Floyd, a Black man killed in Minneapolis in 2020 after officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes, is also representing McClain’s family.
“We came to stand with these children to say, not this time,” Crump said. “You will not sweep Anthony McClain under the rug.”
The families stood side-by-side with attorneys, demonstrators and civil rights leaders at the Pasadena City Hall on Monday evening.