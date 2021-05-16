RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – A pursuit and then a standoff in the 4300 block of Houghton Avenue near Cedar Street has ended after a suspect pulled into a driveway, hopped out of his car and let it roll backward toward police officers.
At least one officer opened fire as the vehicle rolled toward them and the squad car. No one was hit by the gunfire.
The suspect barricaded himself in a home where several other people were present. It took officers some time to figure out who the driver was before arresting him.
Police told CBSLA’s Rick Montanez that the subject is under arrest for an outstanding felony warrant, in addition to the charges he will likely face as a result of the pursuit.