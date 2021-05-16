PACIFIC PALISADES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Police Department Officials now suspect arson to be the cause of the ongoing Pacific Palisades brush fire, which has burned more than 750-acres and prompted evacuation orders.
A sergeant with the LAPD told CBSLA's Kandiss Crone that they believe a man intentionally set the fires. Police helicopters caught site of the person setting fires last night and believe he might still be in the area.
“I heard there’s caves in there. There’s multiple caves per the park rangers. So, he might be in a cave because there was a lot of smoke and for him to survive that, he has to go somewhere indoors. So, I’m thinking he went to a cave,” Sgt. Jay Balgemino said.
Mandatory evacuation orders for the Pacific Palisades brush fire include residents east of Topanga Canyon between the Community House and Ridge View, as well as everyone north of Entrada, south of Oakwood and east of Henry Ridge.
There are road closures at Topanga and Mullholland and Topanga and PCH.
Cal-Fire estimates that more than 750 acres have burned so far. The terrain in that area, around the 1800 block of Michael Lane, is very steep, making it difficult for fire crews to navigate the area.
In addition, air-tankers fighting the fire have now been suspended due to poor visibility.
The Pacific Palisades brusher started about 10 p.m. Friday night and flared again Saturday afternoon.
*MANDATORY EVACUATIONS ORDERED* See attached images. If you live in Zone 4 or Zone 6 in Topanga (boxes outlined in blue) please evacuate. Also hard closure at Topanga/Mulholland and Topanga/PCH #PalisadesFire
