ARCADIA (CBSLA) — Authorities Sunday said a married couple had been detained on suspicion of mail theft in the Arcadia area.
The incident unfolded just after 12 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Arbolada Drive. It was there that officers responded to a report of a mail theft in progress.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle and found that the couple was alleged to be in possession of mail belonging to residents.
Police also said the pair was allegedly in possession of ID cards, addresses, bank account numbers and bank checks as well.
Both were arrested and transported to Arcadia Police jail and have been booked on suspicion of mail theft and identity theft. Their identities have not been released.