PACIFIC PALISADES (CBSLA) — Mandatory evacuation orders remained in place Sunday as firefighters battled a brush fire that has burned 750 acres in the Pacific Palisades area.

The fire erupted around 10 p.m. on Friday off Michael Lane, and quickly spread. No containment has been reported, as the fire prompted the mandatory evacuation of homes in two zones.

Evacuation orders remain in place for the following: Cheney Ranch Road, Rochemont Drive, Penny Road, Callon Drive, Sylvania Lane, Paradise Lane, and Cheney Drive, Busch Trl, Prier Road, Hillside Drive, Fontaine Road, Winfield Road, Bonilla Drive, Robinson Road, Entrada Road, Waveview Drive, Amy Way, Colina Drive, Greenbluff Drive, Encina Road. The evacuation orders affect 1,000 people.

“The biggest challenge right now is the terrain it is in. It is in very rugged, steep terrain that is inaccessible, except on foot. It is hard to get heavy machinery and heavy equipment in there to create a fire break,” said one firefighter.

Firefighters said the fire conditions are expected to change as the vegetation in the area was very dry.

“We’re going to take advantage of the cool weather and go direct on this fire,” David Ortiz, the public information officer for the LAFD, said, adding that firefighters would work to keep the fire out of the very dense vegetation to the north.

The fire cause has been deemed to be a “suspicious start,” and an investigation is underway.

“There were three bodies of fire,” said Ortiz. “Fire jumping from one area to another is very suspicious.” No arrests have yet been made.

No structures have been damaged and no injuries reported.