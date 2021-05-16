FONTANA (CBSLA) — Authorities Sunday said a man has been arrested and booked on suspicion of indecent exposure in Fontana.
Deputies said Andres Toribio, 25, of unincorporated Bloomington was allegedly found sleeping nude in the yard of a residence and was "completing sexual acts."
Authorities said Toribio was on felony probation and had been ordered to register as a sex offender prior but was allegedly out of compliance with that registration.
He was arrested around 9:30 a.m. Saturday without incident.
Police said children, ages 3 and 4, observed Toribio, among others.
Anyone with information regarding this incident was asked to contact the Fontana Sheriff’s Station at (909) 356-6767.