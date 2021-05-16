WESTWOOD (CBSLA) – For the second day in a row, crowds of people gathered in Westwood to raise awareness about the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, between Israel and Palestine.
Some demonstrators are now asking for the US Government to intervene and help stop the fighting.
“I know that, like, all the presidents were trying to stay out of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but this is getting out of hand,” Shlomo Dahan, an activist, told CBSLA.
On Saturday, more than a 1,000 Palestinian supporters gathered in Westwood to protest the conflict between the two countries, at one point being redirected by as the march neared the 405 Freeway.