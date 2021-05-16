This week we highlight entertainers. From stand-up comedians to actors, we learn about the success they found when stepping outside of the box.

Stand-up Comedy is Back!

The pandemic forced stand-up comics Ahmed Ahmed and Jason Rogers to turn into comedy producers. Comics had lost their jobs and the ability to help communities laugh their way through hard times, so they got creative and found a way to open up clubs outside, safely – which is how the Venice Comedy Compound was born, and then “Comedy at the Beach” at Sealegs in Huntington Beach last month. Thanks to their 20-year rolodex, they’ve been able to lock in major acts like Adam Corrolla, Luenell, Dane Cook, and Fortune Feimster (also featured in the episode) who is using this opportunity to prep for her national tour starting up next year. More info on that here: https://www.fortunefeimster.com/

New dance track dropped by GLOVIBES and Actress Lana Parrilla reaches #1

During the shutdown, both actress Lana Parrilla and Producer GLOVIBES needed to find an outlet, something to do to keep their creative energy going. So they worked on dance track with Parrilla at vocals and GLOVIBES masterminding the sound. At release earlier this month it reached #1 on Beatport’s World Music Dance Charts in 24 hours! This week, Inside SoCal crashed their photoshoot with famed photographer Diego Uchitel at Kiss Kiss Bang Bang at the Line Hotel in Koreatown (this new venue was ready to open right before the shutdown and is preparing to reopen soon) to talk about the track, “It’s Over Now,” and their new music video which was released and seen for the first time on Inside SoCal!

Lana Parrilla also stars as Rita Castillo in Season 2 of Why Women Kill releasing on Paramount+ on June 3rd!

Photoshoot wardrobe for GLOVIBES and Parrilla was provided by celebrity fashion designer Ashton Michael, who has been outfitting music celebs like Meghan Thee Stallion, Post Malone and Avril Levigne for their major onstage and music video performances.