CULVER CITY (CBSLA) — A French bulldog puppy stolen at gunpoint in Culver City has been recovered. And, with use of a drone, the man suspected was taken into custody, authorities said Sunday.
Police said the 10-month-old puppy was taken Wednesday night after the suspect appeared in the 6000 block of Canterbury Drive in response to an ad on social media listing the pup for sale.
Upon viewing the dog, the suspect produced a handgun, grabbed the puppy and fled on foot, police said.
On Saturday, detectives spotted the suspect leaving a home in the Fox Hills area, while holding a gray French Bulldog. He entered a car and police attempted to conduct a traffic stop. A short pursuit ensued.
However, the pursuit ended when the suspect’s vehicle struck another car. The suspect then fled the scene on foot but was located around 2:45 p.m. after police utilized a drone.
The man was arrested on suspicion of robbery, and the dog has since been returned to its owner.
Police have seen an uptick in the theft of French bulldogs dating back to February when three French bulldogs belonging to Lady Gaga were stolen. The dogs were later returned.
