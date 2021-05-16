CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
CHATSWORTH (CBSLA) – Police are searching for a gunman who shot three other men at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The incident took place at Lassen Street and De Soto Avenue, near Sunny’s Saloon.

Officials say the shooter apparently got into an argument with the three victims before pulling a gun out and firing on them. The three men were rushed to the hospital, with one of the victims in critical condition and the other two in stable condition.

The suspect in the case is said to have fled the scene in a car.

