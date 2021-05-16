STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) – New guidelines released by the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention for when and where people should wear masks have created widespread confusion in the Los Angeles area.

In a video posted to his Facebook page Sunday, former “Silver Spoons” actor Ricky Schroder argued with a Costco employee who wouldn’t let him inside the store without a mask.

“Why aren’t you letting me in,” Schroder can be seen saying. “Nationwide, Costco has said you don’t need to have masks.”

The situation illustrated how the CDC’s new mask guidelines and the policy announcements from companies like Costco, Walmart and Trader Joe’s that followed are confusing and, in some cases, angering people.

According to both Costco’s and Walmart’s websites, the stores are allowing people in without masks, but only at locations where there are no state or local mask mandates.

While Governor Gavin Newsom said on Friday that’s he’s considering whether and when to adopt federal mask guidelines, California’s mask-mandate remains in place until at least June 15.

However, LA-are Trader Joe’s stores told CBSLA that they are allowing customers who are fully vaccinated to shop without wearing masks.

Not everyone was aware of the new mask policies and some of those who did know about the new guidelines said they didn’t yet feel comfortable shopping without their masks on.

“Even if you’re allowed to do something doesn’t mean you should always do it,” a Trader Joe’s customer said.

It’s unclear whether the state will communicate with private businesses that are lifting the mask mandate against statewide guidelines.