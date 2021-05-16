ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Three more freeway shootings unfolded Saturday night on the 91 Freeway. Two were in Anaheim, and the third was in Corona.
The shooting in the Corona area happened on the eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway. The driver of a Range Rover says he was approaching Lincoln Street when someone shot at his back window, shattering it. The driver was able to pull over into a parking lot and call police.
Another shooting unfolded in Anaheim on the 91 Freeway near the 5 Freeway connector. The passenger side window was hit but no one was hurt. A third shooting happened on the 91 Freeway near Kramer Place.
To date, there have been 21 similar incidents in the previous two weeks. It is still not clear if the shootings are connected.