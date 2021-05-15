TORRANCE (CBSLA) – For the second year in a row, the City of Torrance had to forgo its annual Armed Forces Day parade due to the pandemic, but the Tiger Squadron did a flyover in honor of the day.
The planes, known as the War Birds, performed aerial maneuvers with the events also being streamed on Facebook Live.
Marching troops, military vehicle, veterans groups and a performance by a military band usually draws draws some 60,000 people to the event. Organizers are hopeful that next year the parade will return in its normal fashion next year.