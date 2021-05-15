COMPTON (CBSLA) – A pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday morning in the Compton area, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred just after 3 a.m. at 4328 E. Rosecrans Ave., the CHP reported.
The victim reportedly died at the scene.
There’s no word yet on the age or gender of the victim. The person’s name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.
It's unknown whether the victim was struck in a crosswalk or if the driver was cited.
