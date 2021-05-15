GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) – A 43-year-old Anaheim man was arrested in Garden Grove for allegedly attempting to kill his estranged wife who was watching their son play sports, Garden Grove police reported Saturday.
The arrest came Thursday at around 7:05 p.m. at the Chapman Sports Complex located at 11701 Knott St., according to Sgt. Vince Vaicaro of the Garden Grove Police Department.
The attack occurred as several youth sporting events were underway on the field, Vaicaro said.
The unidentified woman was alerted by her son that her husband, identified as Russel Husges, was coming up behind her in the stands allegedly armed with kitchen knives, Vaicaro continued.
The intended victim ran away from Husges onto the field screaming for help, Vaicaro said. Husges was then subdued and disarmed by one of the coaches and an off-duty police officer.
Husges was arrested and booked on a charge of attempted murder, Vaicaro said.
