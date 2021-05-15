BURBANK (CBSLA) – As a tribute to Kobe Bryan, after his death more than a year ago, many fans around Southern California memorialized him with murals and with his posthumous induction into the hall of fame Saturday, people around the southland reacted.
Many fans say that while Bryant’s 18-time all-star appearances and five NBA championships are impressive, much of what he did off the court is why they respect him so much.READ MORE: Arson Suspected In 750-Acre Pacific Palisades Brush Fire; Mandatory Evacuations Ordered
“I think everybody right now should be happy that it’s happened and just go on. It’s great,” Marco, a Bryant fan told CBSLA’s Rick Montanez. ”
Donna Ross-Jones acknowledge that a group of people excel in basketball, but Kobe was more than that.READ MORE: Demonstrators Protesting Conflict Between Israel And Palestine March In Westwood
“He excelled at humanity, and that to me is what sticks with me,” she said.
Cathy Bravo, who has been a fan of Kobe’s since he was 18-years-old and went to the Lakers, said that his death was like losing a brother.MORE NEWS: Tiger Squadron Does Flyover In Torrance To Honor Armed Forces Day
While Bryant’s passing is still difficult for many people, they are grateful he was honored in this way.