LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to sign former Angels slugger and future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols for the rest of the season, according to multiple reports Saturday.
Pujols was designated for assignment by the Angels on May 6, ending a decade-long run in Anaheim that saw him solidify his credentials as one of the game's most feared power hitters, though his numbers generally declined from his peak with the St. Louis Cardinals and the Angels lacked postseason success during his time there.
The Los Angeles Times first reported the agreement, and ESPN confirmed it shortly afterward, citing unidentified sources. The Dodgers did not immediately reply to a request for comment Saturday.
A three-time MVP with the Cardinals and 10-time all-star, Pujols ranks fifth all-time with 667 home runs, fifth with 669 doubles and second with 2,112 RBIs. He also ranks fifth in total bases and fifth in extra-base hits.
Pujols and Hank Aaron are the only players to ever accumulate 3,000 hits, 600 home runs and 600 doubles.
During his Angels career, he appeared in 1,181 games, amassing 1,180 hits, 214 doubles, 222 home runs and 783 RBIs.
Pujols, 41, was in the final year of his 10-year contract with the Angels, a deal worth $240 million.
