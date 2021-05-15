PASADENA (CBSLA) – Authorities sought the public’s help Saturday in identifying and locating an armed man who threatened a family in the parking lot of a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in Pasadena, a police lieutenant said Saturday.
A 29-year-old man was waiting to pick up his wife — an employee at the restaurant at 2896 E. Colorado Blvd. — when the suspect approached the family just after 10 p.m. Friday as the victim sat in his vehicle with the couple's two children in the backseat, ages 5 and 9, said Lt. Anthony Burgess of the Pasadena Police Department.
The suspect leaned inside the vehicle, pulled out a handgun, and asked them "where they from," Burgess said.
The children screamed, the suspect placed the weapon in his waistband and fled west along Colorado Boulevard, Burgess said.
Pasadena police urged anyone with information regarding the attempted robbery to call them at 626-744-4501 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
