LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Verdugo hit a solo homer in his first at-bat on his 25th birthday, Xander Bogaerts also went deep with a game-breaking, three-run shot and the Boston Red Sox beat the stumbling Los Angeles Angels 9-0 on Saturday.

Rafael Devers added a solo shot, Bobby Dalbec hit a two-run double and Franchy Cordero drove in two runs with two doubles for the Red Sox (25-16), who won their third straight and matched their season high by climbing nine games over .500.

“We needed a game like that to be able to rest some players,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “It was a great game today.”

Angels star Shohei Ohtani had a rough day, getting cut down on a baserunning blunder after a single in his first at-bat, and striking out his next three.

Martín Pérez (1-2) went six innings, holding the Angels to three singles, striking out five with four walks. Three relievers combined on the four-hitter.

Los Angeles (16-22) has lost four in a row, falling to a season-worst six games under .500.

“We’re going through a rough stretch right now. It’s a long season,” Angels star Mike Trout said. “We’ll turn it around. We’ll be alright.”

Verdugo snapped an 0-for-14 stretch by sending a fastball from Dylan Bundy (0-5) over Boston’s bullpen. After crossing home plate, he pointed up to the front row of seats on the Green Monster, where about a half-dozen fans, with most wearing his jersey, were cheering wildly and holding birthday signs.

“It was a very special moment for me,” Verdugo said. “I had family that was probably in the back behind home plate and I had my best friend and his family, I put them out on the Monster. They were right by the left-field foul pole holding signs. It was cool.

“I hit the home run and, if I was pointing everywhere, that’s why. I wanted to make sure I got my mom, my dad, my best friend and his family.”

Bogaerts chased Bundy with his shot that left Fenway Park completely over the Monster seats, giving the Red Sox a 7-0 lead in the fifth.

Bundy was tagged for seven runs in four innings, raising his ERA to 6.02.

“Everything was kind of center-cut,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said. “He was missing in the middle.”

