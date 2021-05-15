ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – The California Highway Patrol Saturday night is investigating two reports of car windows being shot out on the 91 Freeway.
One of the incidents occurred on near Krammer Place in Anaheim, with another on Euclid Street.
No one was injured in the shootings, but the shattered windshields do appear to be the result of a pellet or BB-gun.
This makes 20 similar instances in just the past two weeks, according to reporting by CBSLA. It is unclear if all the shootings are related, but CHP is investigating the matter.