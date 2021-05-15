PACIFIC PALISADES (CBSLA) – A brush fire continues to burn in the Pacific Palisades. The brusher started about 10 p.m. Friday night and flared again Saturday afternoon.
Officials are now saying that evacuation are about to drop for residents in the area Cheney Ranch Road and the community of Entrada.
Due to the #palisadesFire, we are preparing to evacuate zone 4 Topanga (Cheney ranch road and community of Entrada). LA CITY AND LACO FIRE are working to stop forward progress in Topanga. https://t.co/iFLHAPddKy
— LASD Lost Hills Stn. (@LHSLASD) May 16, 2021
Cal-Fire estimates that about 100 acres have burned so far. The terrain in that area, around the 1800 block of Michael Lane, is very steep, making it difficult for fire crews to navigate the area.
