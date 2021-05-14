LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – USC will hold the first of 14 special commencement ceremonies at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Friday morning to celebrate both the classes of 2021 and 2020, whose in-person ceremony was postponed last summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Because of health and safety guidelines, USC will hold commencement ceremonies twice a day for the next week at the Coliseum.
Friday morning’s ceremony will have about 1,500 graduates from the classes of 2020 and 2021, the school said.
This also marks the first time since 1950 that graduation ceremonies have been held at the Coliseum.
There are over 18,000 people in the 2021 graduating class, and another 16,000 from last year.
USC President Carol L. Folt and Provost Charles F. Zukoski will be present and oversee all 14 ceremonies, the school said. There is a 60-foot-wide video board in the Coliseum. The ceremonies will also be livestreamed online.
Bina Venkataraman, an American journalist, author and policy expert will deliver the commencement address on Friday from the Coliseum. She is the editorial page editor at The Boston Globe, formerly serving as senior adviser for climate change innovation for the White House.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, pre-registration is required of graduates and guests — a maximum of two guests per graduate is allowed. Pre-registered graduates and guests will have received information with attendance requirements, which include social distancing and wearing face coverings.
Anyone who has not pre-registered will not be permitted inside the Coliseum. Gatherings are not allowed outside the stadium.
