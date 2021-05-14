POMONA (CBSLA) — The crash that ended a dangerous, hours-long pursuit in Pomona last month was captured from overhead by SKY9 and on the dashboard camera of a semi-truck.

“I saw what happened, and I took the decision to stop it,” Ahmed Shaaban, the driver, said. “Because if I didn’t, this person could have killed someone.”

Shaaban said if he had to do it all again, he would, even though law enforcement agencies tell people not to get involved.

It all started April 6 when Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies were in pursuit of a driver believed at the time to be a person of interest in a murder investigation out of Kern County. The suspect led deputies to Northern San Diego County, back into the Inland Empire and eventually into Pomona.

Shaaban, who had been tracking the wild chase, said that’s when he moved his truck into the suspect’s path never thinking they would crash.

“Either way, I know I did the right thing,” he said. “I don’t regret my decision.”

But because of that move, his insurance company is denying his $22,000 claim to repair his truck.

The insurance company did not respond to a request for comment, but in a letter the company called Shaaban’s actions “deliberate,” saying it “must deny any and all liability for the loss.”

“I’m just kind of shocked from the reaction,” he said.

For now, Shaaban is out of work until his truck can be repaired and he can start making deliveries again. And with no income, he said the bills were piling up.

“It’s racking up on me really hard and really fast,” he said. “I’m kind of stuck here.”

Since he’s out of work, his wife has started a GoFundMe page to help the couple cover their personal expenses. As of Friday evening, the page had raised more than $80,000.