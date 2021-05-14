LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – On Monday, two teens attacked an elderly man in the San Francisco Bay Area. Hours later, a 67-year-old Lyft driver was pistol-whipped in South El Monte. Both are being investigated as possible hate crimes after more than 6,600 incidents against the Asian American Pacific Islander community from March 2020 to the end of March 2021.

The record-keeping started because of a case in Los Angeles.

“There was sadly an incident in early February that involved a middle school child. He was attacked on a schoolyard,” said Manju Kulkarni, co-founder of Stop AAPI Hate.

The Los Angeles Police Department worked with the group to launch a campaign in May to provide information cards with resources in a variety of languages to victims of hate.

Deputy Chief Blake Chow of the LAPD says the staggering data is proof that the recent attacks are not just one-off incidents.

“We as a law enforcement organization and other community organizations still have a lot of work to do build up that comfort level,” said Chow Friday. “That trust level, and make sure we get everything reported.”

In the meantime, Kulkarni says she has spoken to AAPI families who feel they need to put on sunglasses and masks just walk out the door.

“So that they wouldn’t get attacked,” She said. “I mean what does that say about our country? That people are so afraid that they have to disguise who they are.”