LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating a car-to-car shooting on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles Thursday afternoon that left a driver wounded.
California Highway Patrol reports that the shooting occurred at about 2:12 p.m. on the southbound 110 Freeway, just north of El Segundo Boulevard.
The victim said he was driving when another car pulled up alongside and someone inside opened fire on him several times.
He was struck, but was able to pull off the freeway and drive himself to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, CHP reports. His condition was not confirmed.
There was no word yet on a possible motive for the shooting, or whether it was targeted or random in nature.
This comes after a series of shootings over the past several weeks in which cars driving along freeways across the Southland have had their windows shattered by either BB or pellet guns.
The latest incident occurred Thursday morning on the 91 Freeway in Cerritos.
There have been at least 18 such shootings since May 4, including nine in Riverside County, five in Orange County and four in Los Angeles County.
There have been no serious injuries. No arrests have been made. CHP has ramped up its investigation.