PACIFIC PALISADES (CBSLA) – Firefighters are battling a 10 to 15-acre brush fire in the Pacific Palisades.
The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Friday off Michael Lane and Palisades Court. Flames could be seen alarmingly close to homes.
Firefighters said the weather was on their side as winds were calm. Water-dropping helicopters were being used by firefighters to fight the flames.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)