LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Couples who postponed their weddings because of the pandemic are now jumping the broom, making it very competitive to book venues and other services.
Mario and Jessica Gamez said ‘I do’ Friday in Altadena, after rescheduling their wedding twice due to the pandemic. They are among countless couples, now jumping the broom as more COVID-19 restrictions get lifted.
Carol Keiner, who owns The Blushing Details, a wedding planning company, said business for wedding planners is booming so much, other brides-to-be are having to compete for venues, services, and even the date for their ceremony as availability is very limited.
“I’ve been seeing most of my weddings are on a Friday,” said Keiner. “I do have a couple of them on a Thursday, and then I have a few on a Sunday cause they’re unable to book on a Saturday.”