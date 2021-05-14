CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – HBO Host Bill Maher has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a tweet sent by the official account for his show, Real Time With Bill Maher.

The tweet said that although the comedian is fully vaccinated, he tested positive during a weekly staff PCR test for COVID-19. A Friday taping of his show has been canceled.

The tweet went on to say that Maher is feeling “fine” and is asymptomatic.

No other staff or crew members has tested positive. The show will be rescheduled to tape at a later, undetermined date.