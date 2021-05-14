DOWNEY (CBSLA) — Florence Avenue ramps at the 5 Freeway have been reopened in Downey and Santa Fe Springs, Caltrans announced Friday.
"The essential construction of the Florence Avenue Interchange Project is now complete," Caltrans said. The ramps became operational on Thursday.
In Downey, the Florence Avenue on-ramp to southbound 5 Freeway was opened, and traffic may access the new on-ramp from either direction of Florence Avenue with signal control, Caltrans reported.
In Santa Fe Springs, the Florence Avenue on-ramp and off-ramp at the northbound 5 Freeway also opened to traffic, Caltrans reported.
Additional projects like landscaping will be finished in the area over the next year, Caltrans said.
The Florence Avenue Interchange Project is the fifth of six segments on the 5 Freeway widening project to reach completion. All new on-ramps and off- ramps — and all lanes on the new bridge — are now open to traffic.
According to Caltrans, there are four lanes open to traffic in each direction of the 5 Freeway from the 605 Freeway to north of Valley View Avenue.
The new High Occupancy Vehicle lanes are expected to open by the middle of next year, Caltrans reported.
