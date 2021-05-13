LLANO (CBSLA) – Firefighters Thursday were continuing to battle a wind-driven wildfire which broke out in the Antelope Valley east of Palmdale Wednesday afternoon, destroying at least one home and forcing dozens of residents to evacuate.
As of late Wednesday night, forward progress on the Pine Fire burning in the Llano area had been halted. The fire has burned 450 acres and was 15% contained, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Nearly all evacuation orders have been lifted except for a small number of homes west of Jubilee Road.
The fire was first reported at 1:35 p.m. at Highway 138 and 248th Street East. It quickly grew thanks to dry conditions and gusty winds, forcing the mandatory evacuation of about 100 homes, according to CAL Fire.
About 500 ground and air personnel were called in from multiple agencies, including Cal Fire, the U.S. Forest Service and the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
With the help of air tankers and water-dropping helicopters, crews had stopped forward progress of the fire in about five hours, LACFD reports.
One home near the origin point of the fire was destroyed. Officials are still assessing if any other structures were damaged or destroyed.
The cause is under investigation. There were no reported injuries.